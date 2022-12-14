Why Should We Buy Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Stock?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.36B, closed the recent trade at $29.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.3 on the day or -4.23% during that session. The BAM stock price is -23.9% off its 52-week high price of $36.50 and -3.16% below the 52-week low of $30.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 787.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Sporting -4.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the BAM stock price touched $29.46 or saw a rise of 18.46%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares have moved -3.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.87%. Over the past 30 days. Short interest in the company has seen 10.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.17 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.35% from the levels at last check today.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -94.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $854 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $918 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.25 billion and $17.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -94.70% for the current quarter and -94.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 31.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.48%.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 1.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.92% with a share float percentage of 82.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. having a total of 1,030 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 130.34 million shares worth more than $5.8 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 97.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.34 billion and represent 5.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 19.76 million shares of worth $981.25 million while later fund manager owns 17.5 million shares of worth $868.98 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.