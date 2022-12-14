Why Should Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Be In Your Portfolio?

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has seen 4.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the recent trade at $30.53 per share which meant it gained $4.68 on the day or 18.10% during that session. The KYMR stock price is -117.65% off its 52-week high price of $66.45 and 56.93% above the 52-week low of $13.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 634.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Sporting 18.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the KYMR stock price touched $30.53 or saw a rise of 10.84%. Year-to-date, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -59.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have changed -16.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $93.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -204.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.84% from the levels at last check today.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 78.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.49%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.10% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.51 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $20.34 million and $15.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.70% for the current quarter and 83.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -70.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.90%.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.49% with a share float percentage of 103.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kymera Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with over 6.88 million shares worth more than $135.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 5.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.87 million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 1.95 million shares of worth $42.39 million while later fund manager owns 1.72 million shares of worth $33.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.