Why Invest In Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Stock?

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) has seen 23.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $621.58M, closed the recent trade at $18.80 per share which meant it gained $7.82 on the day or 71.22% during that session. The RNA stock price is -37.93% off its 52-week high price of $25.93 and 47.71% above the 52-week low of $9.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 620.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.93.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Sporting 71.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the RNA stock price touched $18.80 or saw a rise of 10.05%. Year-to-date, Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -53.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have changed -26.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -219.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.62% from the levels at last check today.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.79%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.80% and -14.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.37 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.44% with a share float percentage of 108.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avidity Biosciences Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.88 million shares worth more than $114.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 4.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.67 million and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.92% shares in the company for having 3.09 million shares of worth $44.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.4 million shares of worth $20.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.