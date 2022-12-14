Why Buy Stock In Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC)?

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the recent trade at $10.07 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The AAC stock price is -0.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.08 and 3.67% above the 52-week low of $9.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 402.21K shares.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the AAC stock price touched $10.07 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Ares Acquisition Corporation shares have moved 3.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) have changed 0.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.44% over the past 6 months.

AAC Dividends

Ares Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.05% with a share float percentage of 92.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Acquisition Corporation having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 9.98 million shares worth more than $100.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Glazer Capital LLC held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 8.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.71 million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $8.84 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $1.15 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.