When Will TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Be Worth Investing In?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.78M, closed the recent trade at $1.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -5.34% during that session. The TCON stock price is -205.65% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 61380.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Sporting -5.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the TCON stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 22.5%. Year-to-date, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -52.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have changed -15.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -867.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -303.23% from the levels at last check today.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.33%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.30% and 85.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,200.60%.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.00% over the past 5 years.

TCON Dividends

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.78% with a share float percentage of 52.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Opaleye Management Inc. with over 4.13 million shares worth more than $8.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Opaleye Management Inc. held 19.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.58 million and represent 13.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $0.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.