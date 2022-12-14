When Will Shineco Inc. (SISI) Be Worth Investing In?

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 2.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.80M, closed the last trade at $1.94 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 49.23% during that session. The SISI stock price is -298.97% off its 52-week high price of $7.74 and 70.62% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.54K shares.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Sporting 49.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the SISI stock price touched $1.94 or saw a rise of 2.51%. Year-to-date, Shineco Inc. shares have moved -70.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 117.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) have changed 115.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 71340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 102.08% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.00% over the past 5 years.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.96% with a share float percentage of 1.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shineco Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 10623.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13809.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 3572.0 shares of worth $4643.0 while later fund manager owns 1190.0 shares of worth $1547.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.