When Is ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Going To Be Good Investment?

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.35B, closed the recent trade at $26.48 per share which meant it lost -$1.16 on the day or -4.20% during that session. The MT stock price is -43.01% off its 52-week high price of $37.87 and 27.3% above the 52-week low of $19.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) trade information

Sporting -4.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the MT stock price touched $26.48 or saw a rise of 5.83%. Year-to-date, ArcelorMittal S.A. shares have moved -13.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) have changed 0.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.51 while the price target rests at a high of $49.38. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -86.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.99% from the levels at last check today.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ArcelorMittal S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.61%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.3 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.60% over the past 5 years.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.38 at a share yield of 1.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.43% with a share float percentage of 6.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ArcelorMittal S.A. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 12.77 million shares worth more than $339.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, GQG Partners LLC held 1.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.55 million and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 5.44 million shares of worth $144.66 million while later fund manager owns 2.77 million shares of worth $73.57 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.