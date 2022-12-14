When Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Will Be A Good Investment?

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) has seen 42.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.55M, closed the recent trade at $2.35 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 60.96% during that session. The IMMX stock price is -269.36% off its 52-week high price of $8.68 and 71.06% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 84840.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Sporting 60.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the IMMX stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 6.0%. Year-to-date, Immix Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -58.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) have changed 66.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 27110.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -112.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -112.77% from the levels at last check today.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.17% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.20% for the industry.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.32% with a share float percentage of 3.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immix Biopharma Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 73333.0 shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 50905.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 56831.0 shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 38129.0 shares of worth $99135.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.