What Is So Great About Qudian Inc. (QD)?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.16M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 11.14% during that session. The QD stock price is -122.45% off its 52-week high price of $2.18 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 527.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qudian Inc. (QD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Sporting 11.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the QD stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 1.01%. Year-to-date, Qudian Inc. shares have moved 0.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) have changed 8.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.21 while the price target rests at a high of $7.21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -635.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -635.71% from current levels.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.21% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -36.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.96%.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 12 and December 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.41% with a share float percentage of 21.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qudian Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 6.87 million shares worth more than $7.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 3.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., with the holding of over 5.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.02 million and represent 2.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.