Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks International Business Machines Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 8.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.81B, closed the last trade at $150.57 per share which meant it gained $1.36 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The IBM stock price is 0.07% off its 52-week high price of $150.46 and 23.26% above the 52-week low of $115.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.59.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) trade information

Sporting 0.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the IBM stock price touched $150.57 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, International Business Machines Corporation shares have moved 12.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) have changed 5.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $140.29, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $111.00 while the price target rests at a high of $165.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.28% from current levels.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that International Business Machines Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.01%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.20% and 18.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.37 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $16.7 billion and $14.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.00% for the current quarter and -1.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 13.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.22%.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 23 and January 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.60 at a share yield of 4.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.40% with a share float percentage of 57.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Business Machines Corporation having a total of 2,912 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 77.37 million shares worth more than $10.92 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 69.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.85 billion and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 26.49 million shares of worth $3.74 billion while later fund manager owns 19.91 million shares of worth $2.81 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.