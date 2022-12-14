Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags The Gap Inc. (GPS) Lower

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.33B, closed the recent trade at $13.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.36% during that session. The GPS stock price is -37.52% off its 52-week high price of $19.06 and 43.8% above the 52-week low of $7.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.51 million shares.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Sporting -0.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the GPS stock price touched $13.86 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, The Gap Inc. shares have moved -21.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have changed 13.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.07.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Gap Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -114.58%, compared to -16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2,300.00% and 65.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.36 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.48 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.53 billion and $3.48 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.60% for the current quarter and 0.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 129.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.98%.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 4.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.46% with a share float percentage of 123.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Gap Inc. having a total of 485 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 38.61 million shares worth more than $318.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 10.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $195.93 million and represent 6.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.32% shares in the company for having 26.63 million shares of worth $218.65 million while later fund manager owns 7.62 million shares of worth $62.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.