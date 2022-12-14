Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Upper

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.90B, closed the last trade at $109.73 per share which meant it gained $2.27 on the day or 2.11% during that session. The RXDX stock price is -7.29% off its 52-week high price of $117.73 and 80.41% above the 52-week low of $21.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 855.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.9.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

Sporting 2.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the RXDX stock price touched $109.73 or saw a rise of 6.8%. Year-to-date, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 177.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 204.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) have changed 120.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $134.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $185.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -68.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.32% from current levels.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Prometheus Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 339.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.18%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.60% and -20.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $640k for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $530k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.15% with a share float percentage of 98.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prometheus Biosciences Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eventide Asset Management LLC with over 3.23 million shares worth more than $91.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Eventide Asset Management LLC held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 3.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.04 million and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.90% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $91.26 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $61.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.