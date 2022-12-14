Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags CSX Corporation (CSX) Upper

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 15.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.05B, closed the last trade at $32.74 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The CSX stock price is -17.99% off its 52-week high price of $38.63 and 21.2% above the 52-week low of $25.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CSX Corporation (CSX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Sporting 1.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the CSX stock price touched $32.74 or saw a rise of 1.77%. Year-to-date, CSX Corporation shares have moved -12.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) have changed 2.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.75% from current levels.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CSX Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.44%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.00%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.77 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.43 billion and $3.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.10% for the current quarter and 7.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 39.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.90%.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 18 and January 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 1.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.60% with a share float percentage of 77.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CSX Corporation having a total of 1,904 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 185.38 million shares worth more than $5.39 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 140.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.08 billion and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 64.03 million shares of worth $1.86 billion while later fund manager owns 48.13 million shares of worth $1.4 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.