Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Has Risen 6.83%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 3.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 6.83% during that session. The VS stock price is -4803.85% off its 52-week high price of $38.25 and 14.1% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 238.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Sporting 6.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the VS stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 17.89%. Year-to-date, Versus Systems Inc. shares have moved -97.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -47.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) have changed -73.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.73 while the price target rests at a high of $2.73. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -250.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -250.0% from current levels.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Versus Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.83%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -333.30% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 151.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $570k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $710k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.00% over the past 5 years.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.87% with a share float percentage of 17.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Versus Systems Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 1.71 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 16.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79312.0 and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 16.05% shares in the company for having 1.71 million shares of worth $0.72 million while later fund manager owns 18105.0 shares of worth $7658.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.