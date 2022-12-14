Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Shares Have Declined -88.46% Year To Date

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.49M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant -0.21% during that session. The VERB stock price is -1107.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.69 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the VERB stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 8.44%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company Inc. shares have moved -88.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed -37.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2042.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -614.29% from current levels.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.30% over the past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.34% with a share float percentage of 8.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verb Technology Company Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.06 million shares worth more than $2.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 33.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.64 million and represent 10.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 26.23% shares in the company for having 3.2 million shares of worth $1.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.97% of company’s outstanding stock.