VEON Ltd. (VEON): What Is Good About Stock?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The VEON stock price is -229.63% off its 52-week high price of $1.78 and 55.56% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 836.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the VEON stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 12.92%. Year-to-date, VEON Ltd. shares have moved -68.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have changed 36.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.55 while the price target rests at a high of $2.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -372.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -372.22% from current levels.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 15.09% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.05 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.10% over the past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.80% with a share float percentage of 43.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEON Ltd. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Exor Capital LLP with over 120.79 million shares worth more than $55.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Exor Capital LLP held 6.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shah Capital Management, with the holding of over 74.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.22 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 16.02 million shares of worth $7.75 million while later fund manager owns 12.3 million shares of worth $3.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.