United States Steel Corporation (X) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.20B, closed the recent trade at $24.68 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -4.23% during that session. The X stock price is -59.04% off its 52-week high price of $39.25 and 33.51% above the 52-week low of $16.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United States Steel Corporation (X) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.82.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Sporting -4.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the X stock price touched $24.68 or saw a rise of 10.03%. Year-to-date, United States Steel Corporation shares have moved 8.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) have changed 7.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United States Steel Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.16%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -77.50% and -83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.3 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.62 billion and $5.27 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.60% for the current quarter and -28.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 351.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and January 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 0.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.65% with a share float percentage of 82.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United States Steel Corporation having a total of 565 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.06 million shares worth more than $430.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $410.11 million and represent 9.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 6.92 million shares of worth $125.39 million while later fund manager owns 6.9 million shares of worth $123.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.