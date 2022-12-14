Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 5.11% during that session. The TUYA stock price is -271.89% off its 52-week high price of $6.88 and 58.38% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 710.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Sporting 5.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the TUYA stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 4.51%. Year-to-date, Tuya Inc. shares have moved -70.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) have changed 86.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.71.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tuya Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.27%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.11 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $85.58 million and $74.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -48.50% for the current quarter and -40.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -200.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 21 and November 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.30% with a share float percentage of 45.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuya Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 8.28 million shares worth more than $21.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 1.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.06 million and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $1.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.69 million shares of worth $3.07 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.