Small Cap Stock Newmont Corporation (NEM) Is A Buy – Analysts

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.29 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.01B, closed the recent trade at $47.18 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The NEM stock price is -83.06% off its 52-week high price of $86.37 and 20.62% above the 52-week low of $37.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newmont Corporation (NEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.64.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the NEM stock price touched $47.18 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corporation shares have moved -23.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have changed 1.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.13 while the price target rests at a high of $64.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.18% from the levels at last check today.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newmont Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.18%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35.40% and -20.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.30% over the past 5 years.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.20 at a share yield of 4.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.34% with a share float percentage of 82.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmont Corporation having a total of 1,620 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 91.12 million shares worth more than $4.3 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 68.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.23 billion and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.62% shares in the company for having 28.73 million shares of worth $1.35 billion while later fund manager owns 23.66 million shares of worth $1.12 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.