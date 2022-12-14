Small Cap Stock Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Is A Buy – Analysts

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.14M, closed the last trade at $2.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.97% during that session. The DAKT stock price is -134.93% off its 52-week high price of $5.38 and 36.24% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 232.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) trade information

Sporting -2.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the DAKT stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 18.51%. Year-to-date, Daktronics Inc. shares have moved -54.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) have changed -37.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.37% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $184.21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $164.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -94.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

DAKT Dividends

Daktronics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.35% with a share float percentage of 61.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Daktronics Inc. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.51 million shares worth more than $7.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.59 million and represent 4.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 1.24 million shares of worth $3.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $2.99 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.