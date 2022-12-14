Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 8.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.83B, closed the last trade at $10.79 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The GFI stock price is -59.41% off its 52-week high price of $17.20 and 34.85% above the 52-week low of $7.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.01 million shares.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the GFI stock price touched $10.79 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, Gold Fields Limited shares have moved -1.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have changed -5.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.35 while the price target rests at a high of $15.18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.61% from current levels.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gold Fields Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.81%, compared to -4.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 8.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.50%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 3.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.02% with a share float percentage of 34.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Fields Limited having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 51.1 million shares worth more than $551.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $298.09 million and represent 3.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 45.74 million shares of worth $493.51 million while later fund manager owns 7.78 million shares of worth $83.98 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.