Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.08B, closed the recent trade at $55.57 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 1.26% during that session. The STNG stock price is 0.68% off its 52-week high price of $55.19 and 80.17% above the 52-week low of $11.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.95.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Sporting 1.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the STNG stock price touched $55.57 or saw a rise of 3.52%. Year-to-date, Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have moved 328.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have changed 12.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $52.00 while the price target rests at a high of $85.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.42% from the levels at last check today.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 53.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 367.15%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 384.20% and 501.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 146.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $432.3 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $368 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $127.12 million and $147.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 240.10% for the current quarter and 148.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.60% over the past 5 years.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.53% with a share float percentage of 61.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scorpio Tankers Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.01 million shares worth more than $103.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.74 million and represent 4.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $44.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $32.96 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.