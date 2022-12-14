Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.45B, closed the recent trade at $55.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.32% during that session. The RCL stock price is -62.92% off its 52-week high price of $90.55 and 44.06% above the 52-week low of $31.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.50 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting -0.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the RCL stock price touched $55.58 or saw a rise of 7.61%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have moved -27.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have changed -4.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.77%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 103.90% and 86.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 480.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.97 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $456.96 million and $982.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 550.10% for the current quarter and 173.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.70% over the past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.44% with a share float percentage of 80.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 828 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 29.75 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Capital International Investors held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $823.09 million and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.32% shares in the company for having 18.67 million shares of worth $707.44 million while later fund manager owns 12.27 million shares of worth $464.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.81% of company’s outstanding stock.