Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected To Rise 3.63% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 29.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $298.24B, closed the last trade at $53.07 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The PFE stock price is -16.28% off its 52-week high price of $61.71 and 21.91% above the 52-week low of $41.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $15.52.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the PFE stock price touched $53.07 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Pfizer Inc. shares have moved -10.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have changed 11.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 62.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.09% from current levels.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pfizer Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.15%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.10% and 32.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $229.15 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $259.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 233.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.84%.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 3.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.08% with a share float percentage of 70.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pfizer Inc. having a total of 3,899 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 488.45 million shares worth more than $25.61 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 435.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.82 billion and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 165.24 million shares of worth $8.66 billion while later fund manager owns 124.19 million shares of worth $6.51 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.