Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.14% during that session. The PASG stock price is -509.09% off its 52-week high price of $7.37 and 14.05% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 222.91K shares.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Sporting 6.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the PASG stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 12.32%. Year-to-date, Passage Bio Inc. shares have moved -82.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have changed -21.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Passage Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.74%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.00% and 18.90% for the next quarter.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.82% with a share float percentage of 86.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Passage Bio Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.93 million shares worth more than $21.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 16.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.82 million and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 1.32 million shares of worth $3.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.