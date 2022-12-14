Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Slumps 1.03%, A Gain For Bears

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82B, closed the recent trade at $17.69 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.03% during that session. The JWN stock price is -67.27% off its 52-week high price of $29.59 and 8.76% above the 52-week low of $16.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Sporting 1.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the JWN stock price touched $17.69 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, Nordstrom Inc. shares have moved -22.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have changed -18.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.17% from the levels at last check today.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nordstrom Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 118.18%, compared to -16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -64.10% and 19.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.46 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 125.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.39%.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.76 at a share yield of 4.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.04% with a share float percentage of 100.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordstrom Inc. having a total of 495 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.33 million shares worth more than $218.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.7 million and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.06% shares in the company for having 3.27 million shares of worth $69.19 million while later fund manager owns 3.27 million shares of worth $54.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.