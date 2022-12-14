Investor Confidence Shakens After CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Share Prices Loss -$0.33

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.09B, closed the last trade at $30.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The CVI stock price is -37.44% off its 52-week high price of $41.26 and 56.6% above the 52-week low of $13.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 858.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.48.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

Sporting -1.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the CVI stock price touched $30.02 or saw a rise of 7.46%. Year-to-date, CVR Energy Inc. shares have moved 98.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have changed -22.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.4% from current levels.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CVR Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 703.23%, compared to 32.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 840.00% and 3,350.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.44 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.11 billion and $2.37 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.60% for the current quarter and -10.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.90% over the past 5 years.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 5.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.07% with a share float percentage of 97.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CVR Energy Inc. having a total of 267 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 71.2 million shares worth more than $2.14 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Icahn, Carl, C. held 70.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.32 million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 1.87 million shares of worth $56.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $26.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.