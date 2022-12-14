Infosys Limited (INFY) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.74% Rise

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 13.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.76B, closed the last trade at $18.73 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The INFY stock price is -40.9% off its 52-week high price of $26.39 and 12.49% above the 52-week low of $16.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.85 million shares.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the INFY stock price touched $18.73 or saw a rise of 5.5%. Year-to-date, Infosys Limited shares have moved -26.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have changed -5.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infosys Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.43%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.60% and 5.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.69 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.80%.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.11% with a share float percentage of 15.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infosys Limited having a total of 722 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 76.68 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 29.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $543.16 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 28.65 million shares of worth $486.11 million while later fund manager owns 16.63 million shares of worth $304.26 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.