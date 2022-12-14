HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Forecast To Gain 0.24% To Hit Consensus Price Target

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.63B, closed the recent trade at $28.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The HPQ stock price is -43.84% off its 52-week high price of $41.47 and 16.48% above the 52-week low of $24.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.81 million shares.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the HPQ stock price touched $28.83 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, HP Inc. shares have moved -23.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have changed -5.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.75% from the levels at last check today.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HP Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.89%, compared to -7.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -42.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.73%.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.05 at a share yield of 3.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.64% with a share float percentage of 83.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HP Inc. having a total of 1,404 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 104.48 million shares worth more than $3.01 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 94.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.74 billion and represent 9.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.89% shares in the company for having 38.17 million shares of worth $1.1 billion while later fund manager owns 27.89 million shares of worth $804.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.