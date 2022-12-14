How Is Braze Inc.(NASDAQ: BRZE) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.74B, closed the last trade at $28.90 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The BRZE stock price is -184.74% off its 52-week high price of $82.29 and 22.04% above the 52-week low of $22.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 596.42K shares.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the BRZE stock price touched $28.90 or saw a rise of 6.02%. Year-to-date, Braze Inc. shares have moved -62.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) have changed 4.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Braze Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.24%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.50% and -11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.53 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023. Year-ago sales stood $63.97 million and $70.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.50% for the current quarter and 34.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -134.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.02% with a share float percentage of 73.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Braze Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ICONIQ Capital, LLC with over 7.61 million shares worth more than $275.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ICONIQ Capital, LLC held 14.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Battery Management Corp., with the holding of over 5.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.27 million and represent 10.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $46.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $32.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.