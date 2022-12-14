How Is AvidXchange Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ: AVDX) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.80B, closed the last trade at $9.19 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The AVDX stock price is -87.92% off its 52-week high price of $17.27 and 36.24% above the 52-week low of $5.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the AVDX stock price touched $9.19 or saw a rise of 5.16%. Year-to-date, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares have moved -38.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) have changed 1.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.95% from current levels.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.12%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.67 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $65.18 million and $69.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.70% for the current quarter and 20.30% for the next.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.40% with a share float percentage of 77.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AvidXchange Holdings Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with over 18.93 million shares worth more than $116.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, with the holding of over 11.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.09 million and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.99% shares in the company for having 7.9 million shares of worth $48.49 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $33.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.