Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI)

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) has seen 2.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.91M, closed the recent trade at $1.89 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 31.24% during that session. The SNTI stock price is -439.15% off its 52-week high price of $10.19 and 36.51% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Sporting 31.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the SNTI stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, Senti Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -85.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) have changed -40.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -534.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -270.37% from the levels at last check today.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.74% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.20% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.31 million for the current quarter.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.22% with a share float percentage of 46.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senti Biosciences Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.43 million shares worth more than $8.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 10.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 4.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.51 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.50% shares in the company for having 1.97 million shares of worth $3.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $2.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.