Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $958.42M, closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.46% during that session. The DNN stock price is -64.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.83 and 18.02% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting -2.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the DNN stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved -16.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have changed -10.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.17 while the price target rests at a high of $3.85. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -246.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.41% from the levels at last check today.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denison Mines Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300.00%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.20% over the past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.09% with a share float percentage of 34.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 59.83 million shares worth more than $58.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Alps Advisors Inc. held 7.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 41.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.77 million and represent 5.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.28% shares in the company for having 43.24 million shares of worth $51.46 million while later fund manager owns 30.45 million shares of worth $42.93 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.72% of company’s outstanding stock.