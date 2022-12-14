Could Grindr Inc. (GRND)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the last trade at $6.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The GRND stock price is -1091.83% off its 52-week high price of $71.51 and 3.17% above the 52-week low of $5.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 493.73K shares.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) trade information

Sporting -1.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the GRND stock price touched $6.00 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Grindr Inc. shares have moved -40.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) have changed -42.91%.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.46% over the past 6 months.

GRND Dividends

Grindr Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 88.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.47% with a share float percentage of 112.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grindr Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.75 million shares worth more than $16.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Glazer Capital LLC held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sculptor Capital Lp, with the holding of over 1.79 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.74 million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.81 million while later fund manager owns 43520.0 shares of worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.