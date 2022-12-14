Coty Inc. (COTY) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.11B, closed the recent trade at $8.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.36% during that session. The COTY stock price is -31.95% off its 52-week high price of $10.82 and 28.05% above the 52-week low of $5.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.36 million shares.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Sporting -0.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the COTY stock price touched $8.20 or saw a rise of 2.73%. Year-to-date, Coty Inc. shares have moved -21.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have changed 6.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coty Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to -4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.80% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.70% for the current quarter and -1.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 130.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.80%.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.85% with a share float percentage of 91.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coty Inc. having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 52.31 million shares worth more than $429.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 38.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.67 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 11.26 million shares of worth $92.42 million while later fund manager owns 10.78 million shares of worth $88.48 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.