Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (AMEX: CLM) Surprises Wall Street With -3.05% Stock Price Loss

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (AMEX:CLM) has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the recent trade at $8.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -3.05% during that session. The CLM stock price is -79.14% off its 52-week high price of $14.60 and 7.61% above the 52-week low of $7.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (AMEX:CLM) trade information

Sporting -3.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CLM stock price touched $8.15 or saw a rise of 4.23%. Year-to-date, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares have moved -41.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (AMEX:CLM) have changed -4.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.68.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.69% over the past 6 months.

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.17 at a share yield of 25.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (AMEX:CLM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.14% with a share float percentage of 20.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SIT Investment Associates Inc with over 19.47 million shares worth more than $158.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, SIT Investment Associates Inc held 16.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.58 million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.