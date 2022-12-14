Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.50B, closed the recent trade at $2.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The SID stock price is -127.86% off its 52-week high price of $5.97 and 16.03% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Sporting -1.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the SID stock price touched $2.62 or saw a rise of 10.27%. Year-to-date, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have moved -39.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have changed -9.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.78 while the price target rests at a high of $5.65. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -115.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.11% from the levels at last check today.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.68%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.78 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 72.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 224.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.91%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 15.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.27% with a share float percentage of 2.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 5.79 million shares worth more than $15.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.53 million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 3.26 million shares of worth $8.51 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $7.35 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.