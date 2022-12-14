BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 3.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.59M, closed the recent trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 19.32% during that session. The BIMI stock price is -1256.28% off its 52-week high price of $33.50 and 19.03% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.61K shares.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Sporting 19.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the BIMI stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 44.37%. Year-to-date, BIMI International Medical Inc. shares have moved -91.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) have changed -18.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $625.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $625.00 while the price target rests at a high of $625.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25203.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25203.64% from the levels at last check today.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.01% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.40% over the past 5 years.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.65% with a share float percentage of 1.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIMI International Medical Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 80754.0 shares worth more than $51569.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 72762.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46465.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 72762.0 shares of worth $46465.0 while later fund manager owns 3568.0 shares of worth $2278.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.