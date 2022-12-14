Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.72M, closed the last trade at $1.19 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 7.21% during that session. The AUGX stock price is -219.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34070.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.86K shares.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information

Sporting 7.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the AUGX stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 7.75%. Year-to-date, Augmedix Inc. shares have moved -62.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) have changed -20.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 97180.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.97% over the past 6 months, compared to -4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.75 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.62 million and $6.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.80% for the current quarter and 27.30% for the next.

AUGX Dividends

Augmedix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.85% with a share float percentage of 74.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Augmedix Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company.