Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Disappoints Wall Street With 9.90% Stock Price Gain

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.19M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 9.90% during that session. The ASPU stock price is -737.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.93 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74250.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 97.26K shares.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) trade information

Sporting 9.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the ASPU stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 2.78%. Year-to-date, Aspen Group Inc. shares have moved -85.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have changed -16.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aspen Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.67%, compared to -6.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.55 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 12.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

ASPU Dividends

Aspen Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 12 and December 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.18% with a share float percentage of 42.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aspen Group Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Long Focus Capital Management, LLC with over 2.71 million shares worth more than $2.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Long Focus Capital Management, LLC held 14.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 5.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 0.58 million shares of worth $0.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.