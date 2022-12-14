Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): What Is Good About Stock?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.25B, closed the recent trade at $22.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The NLY stock price is -51.25% off its 52-week high price of $33.32 and 31.41% above the 52-week low of $15.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the NLY stock price touched $22.03 or saw a rise of 3.42%. Year-to-date, Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares have moved -29.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have changed 2.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.47, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.50 while the price target rests at a high of $21.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 3.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.02% from the levels at last check today.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.05%, compared to -4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.50% and -25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $738.22 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $792.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $544.28 million and $655.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.60% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 318.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.98%.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.52 at a share yield of 15.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.48% with a share float percentage of 55.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annaly Capital Management Inc. having a total of 771 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 53.39 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 41.07 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $909.19 million and represent 8.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 12.91 million shares of worth $285.74 million while later fund manager owns 12.87 million shares of worth $285.02 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.