An Analysis Of PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 39.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.17B, closed the last trade at $16.01 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The PCG stock price is -0.06% off its 52-week high price of $16.02 and 39.79% above the 52-week low of $9.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.69 million shares.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the PCG stock price touched $16.01 or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, PG&E Corporation shares have moved 31.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have changed 8.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 126.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PG&E Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.78%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.50% and -16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.6 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.19 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.25 billion and $5.23 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.70% for the current quarter and 18.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 95.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.74%.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.15% with a share float percentage of 79.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PG&E Corporation having a total of 641 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 194.32 million shares worth more than $1.94 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 7.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 189.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 billion and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 91.36 million shares of worth $1.14 billion while later fund manager owns 87.19 million shares of worth $1.09 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.