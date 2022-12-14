Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Shares Have Declined -43.94% Year To Date

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.18B, closed the recent trade at $92.13 per share which meant it lost -$1.21 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -108.11% off its 52-week high price of $191.73 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $86.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.46.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the ABNB stock price touched $92.13 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, Airbnb Inc. shares have moved -43.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have changed -14.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.23.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Airbnb Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 552.63%, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.70% and 150.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.20%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.84 billion for the current quarter. 31 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.86 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 92.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.10%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.59% with a share float percentage of 66.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airbnb Inc. having a total of 1,309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.2 million shares worth more than $1.8 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.7 billion and represent 4.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 16.05 million shares of worth $1.69 billion while later fund manager owns 10.13 million shares of worth $902.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.