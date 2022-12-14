Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $667.49M, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The ADV stock price is -272.85% off its 52-week high price of $8.24 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 682.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Sporting 6.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the ADV stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, Advantage Solutions Inc. shares have moved -72.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) have changed -19.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -171.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.65% from current levels.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advantage Solutions Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.86%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 133.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.46%.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.43% with a share float percentage of 97.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advantage Solutions Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 15.45 million shares worth more than $58.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 4.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with the holding of over 11.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.0 million and represent 3.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 5.01 million shares of worth $19.05 million while later fund manager owns 3.54 million shares of worth $12.9 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.