A Detailed Analysis Of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 3.02 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.25B, closed the recent trade at $6.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.05% during that session. The CPG stock price is -62.99% off its 52-week high price of $10.92 and 38.81% above the 52-week low of $4.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.35.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting -2.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the CPG stock price touched $6.70 or saw a rise of 4.83%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved 28.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed -19.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.80 while the price target rests at a high of $13.62. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -103.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.34% from the levels at last check today.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 251.39%, compared to 30.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 118.70% and -70.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $737.46 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $776.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $602.38 million and $416.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.40% for the current quarter and 86.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 186.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.00%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 4.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.99% with a share float percentage of 40.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 21.3 million shares worth more than $151.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 3.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ninepoint Partners LP, with the holding of over 18.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.16 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 15.44 million shares of worth $122.28 million while later fund manager owns 10.01 million shares of worth $79.3 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.