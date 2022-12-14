-1.13 Fall Turns Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the last trade at $15.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.13% during that session. The TH stock price is -3.63% off its 52-week high price of $16.27 and 82.68% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 676.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Sporting -1.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the TH stock price touched $15.70 or saw a rise of 3.98%. Year-to-date, Target Hospitality Corp. shares have moved 341.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have changed 16.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.39% from current levels.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Target Hospitality Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 140.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2,020.00%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 685.70% and 1,766.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $158.2 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $161.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 81.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.41% with a share float percentage of 96.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Target Hospitality Corp. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 5.88 million shares worth more than $33.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Private Capital Management, Inc. held 6.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.16 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $5.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $7.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.