-0.78 Fall Turns FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 4.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the last trade at $17.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The FTAI stock price is -44.29% off its 52-week high price of $25.77 and 19.99% above the 52-week low of $14.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 854.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) trade information

Sporting -0.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the FTAI stock price touched $17.86 or saw a rise of 4.85%. Year-to-date, FTAI Aviation Ltd. shares have moved -27.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) have changed -0.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.98% from current levels.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FTAI Aviation Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 172.53%, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 310.50% and 120.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $126.14 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $145.78 million and $165.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.50% for the current quarter and -19.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.20% over the past 5 years.

FTAI Dividends

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 6.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.43% with a share float percentage of 77.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FTAI Aviation Ltd. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Washington State Investment Board with over 11.79 million shares worth more than $227.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Washington State Investment Board held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 6.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.75 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 1.28 million shares of worth $29.51 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $20.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.