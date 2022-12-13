Will Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.02M, closed the recent trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 7.74% during that session. The INDP stock price is -292.27% off its 52-week high price of $7.10 and 9.39% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6280.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.11K shares.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

Sporting 7.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the INDP stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 12.14%. Year-to-date, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -70.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) have changed 2.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 15180.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.12%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.60% and -77.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.20% over the past 5 years.

INDP Dividends

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.74% with a share float percentage of 11.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $0.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Investment House, LLC, with the holding of over 95629.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 24774.0 shares of worth $64660.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.