Why Should You Add 111 Inc. (YI) To Your Portfolio?

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $272.69M, closed the last trade at $3.54 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 7.27% during that session. The YI stock price is -7.91% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 61.3% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 111 Inc. (YI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Sporting 7.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the YI stock price touched $3.54 or saw a rise of 11.5%. Year-to-date, 111 Inc. shares have moved 1.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) have changed 24.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.22 while the price target rests at a high of $38.22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -979.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -979.66% from current levels.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 92.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.30% over the past 5 years.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 17 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.94% with a share float percentage of 19.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 111 Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 0.97 million shares worth more than $1.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Artal Group S.A. held 2.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., with the holding of over 0.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 67009.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 38395.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.