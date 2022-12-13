Why Should We Buy Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Stock?

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $171.58M, closed the recent trade at $3.99 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The FREE stock price is -174.69% off its 52-week high price of $10.96 and 24.81% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 331.78K shares.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/12/22 when the FREE stock price touched $3.99 or saw a rise of 10.54%. Year-to-date, Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares have moved -62.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have changed 23.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.31.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.58% over the past 6 months, compared to -6.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $133.42 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $138.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

FREE Dividends

Whole Earth Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.69% with a share float percentage of 87.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Whole Earth Brands Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 3.58 million shares worth more than $22.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Rubric Capital Management LP held 8.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.02 million and represent 6.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 1.04 million shares of worth $6.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $3.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.